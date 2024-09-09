Vigilance department in Odisha to get advanced forensic unit

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to add more teeth to the investigation of financial crimes like money laundering, the Vigilance directorate has planned to set up an advanced forensic unit at its headquarters in Cuttack soon.

Sources said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has asked Vigilance officials to submit a proposal in this regard after enquiring about the anti-corruption agency’s requirements to upgrade its infrastructure.

Currently, Vigilance has cyber and document examination cells as well as a fingerprint bureau. Officials said once the forensic unit is established, various cells equipped with advanced technology will come under one roof.

The sources informed that there is a need to set up a forensic unit in the Vigilance directorate as involvement of corrupt government officials in money laundering allegedly through cryptocurrency transactions has come to the fore in the past.

“The forensic unit will have latest gadgets to thoroughly examine the banking data of government officials under our scanner. The facility will assist in better evidence collection and conviction of corruption cases,” said Vigilance director YK Jethwa. Vigilance has already started examining some tools and equipment to know their efficacy before procuring them for the new forensic unit.

Jethwa further said apart from setting up a forensic unit, plans are also afoot to strengthen the workforce of Vigilance. Though the anti-corruption agency has legal and financial experts, it does not have techies to investigate crimes like money laundering.

Usually, Vigilance ropes in cyber experts to carry out digital analysis of devices of suspects and their investments in cryptocurrencies. Though there are officials who have received training to examine digital data and detect investments in the virtual currency, their skills are limited. Sources said there are plans to set up a dedicated team of cyber experts to help Vigilance officials collect detailed information about bank transactions and investments in cryptocurrencies.

Vigilance has also initiated the process to fill up the vacant posts of legal experts. Steps are being taken to appoint legal experts in all the eight divisions of the Vigilance in the state to assist investigating officials and advise public prosecutors during the trial of corruption cases.