Wheat prices go up in Odisha as FCI holding back open market sale

“The monthly requirement for my flour mill is 15,000 quintal of wheat but I was allowed to bid for maximum 4,000 quintal. I have no other option but to purchase the balance requirement from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh at much higher than the reserve price fixed by the central government for FCI. The cost has to be passed on to the consumers,” the mill owner said. The open market price of wheat now is Rs 2,850 per quintal. After processing, the price of atta comes to around Rs 3,400 to Rs 3,500 per quintal.

A member of the Odisha Flour Mills Association said the demand for wheat and wheat-related products will grow in the coming months due to festive season. The sooner the FCI offloads its stock to private players through OMSS the better it will be otherwise the prices of wheat products will go up further due to the demand during festivals, he said.

Attributing the dilly-dallying attitude of FCI to a nexus between corporate houses and state administration, a wholesaler said the central agency is waiting for the wheat stocks of big trading houses to be exhausted first. “The open market price of wheat is now being controlled by corporate houses who have enough stock. They are selling their stock at Rs 2,700 to Rs 3,200 per quintal which is much higher than the reserve price of FCI. This has been opposed by the All India Traders’ Association but the central government is silent on the issue,” he said.