50 villages in Odisha's Kundra bear the brunt of Jeypore's flood

JEYPORE: Heavy rains over the past two days have triggered a severe flood-like situation in Jeypore sub-division, impacting over 50 villages in Kundra block. The region has experienced an average rainfall of 66 mm in the last 20 hours.

On the day, Boipariguda block reported the highest rainfall of 198 mm while Lamataput block received 132 mm, heightening the flood risk in low-lying areas.

Major rivers including Kolab, Bori, Kurlu and Indravati are approaching danger levels, threatening those living in nearby villages like Dangarchinchi, Balia, Digapur, Masigaon, Pakhanaguda, Bagderi, Asana, Gumar, Girla, Gumunda, Chandili, Murtahandi, Sadaranaga, Munja and Badigaon.

Staff from the block and tehsil offices of Jeypore, Kotpad, Borigumma, Boipariguda and Kundra are engaged in managing the flood-affected areas. Emergency supplies of medicines and food have been prepared at block headquarters for distribution among affected families.

Approximately 100 people from Digapur, Jamunaguda, Pradhaniput and Ghosorada have been relocated to relief centres.

Preliminary reports indicate that over 300 houses in Jeypore sub-division have been damaged, though detailed assessments have been hampered owing to adverse weather conditions and inaccessible villages. The Koraput district administration has issued emergency contact numbers for all revenue and tehsil offices across different blocks and municipalities, urging residents to seek assistance as needed.