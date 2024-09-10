BJP govt responsible for hooch tragedy in Odisha: Bhrugu Baxipatra

BERHAMPUR: BJD leader Bhrugu Baxipatra on Monday held the BJP government in the state responsible for the hooch tragedy at Chikiti in Ganjam district.

He said even around three weeks after the tragedy, the government has not announced any compensation for the victims including the five who lost their lives.

Addressing mediapersons at Chikiti on the day, Bhrugu said so far no government official has visited MKCG medical college and hospital where the victims are being treated. He alleged those who were discharged from the hospital are yet to fully recover.

The BJD leader said even as the state government has announced a probe by RDC into the incident, no notification has been published in this regard. “The ingredients used to make the liquor more toxic are yet to be identified,” he said.

Soon after the tragedy, former chief minister Naveen Patnaik directed a team of BJD to meet the victims and their families along with doctors. On the day, another BJD team met the victims at Jenapur and Karabalua, Bhrugu said. He urged the state government to send a team of doctors to Jenapur and Karabalua to examine the victims who were discharged from MKCG medical college and hospital.