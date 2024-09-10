Flood situation under control; Odisha govt fully prepared: Minister Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: As water from the swelling Balimela reservoir entered Jantri village of Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri and road communication to Koraput and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh remained snapped on Tuesday, the Odisha government said it was fully prepared to tackle the post-flood challenges in affected areas of the two southern districts.

Around 12 Gram Panchayats and 3 wards of four blocks - Malkangiri sadar, Kalimela, Podia and Mathili - in Malkangiri and 121 villages of 11 blocks in Koraput were affected due to heavy rain under the influence of a depression on Monday.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the situation in both Malkangiri and Koraput districts is under control and the government is taking up relief and rescue operations in full swing.

Pujari chaired a review meeting with the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and other senior officials on flood scenario in the two rain-battered districts.