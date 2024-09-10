Flood situation under control; Odisha govt fully prepared: Minister Suresh Pujari
BHUBANESWAR: As water from the swelling Balimela reservoir entered Jantri village of Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri and road communication to Koraput and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh remained snapped on Tuesday, the Odisha government said it was fully prepared to tackle the post-flood challenges in affected areas of the two southern districts.
Around 12 Gram Panchayats and 3 wards of four blocks - Malkangiri sadar, Kalimela, Podia and Mathili - in Malkangiri and 121 villages of 11 blocks in Koraput were affected due to heavy rain under the influence of a depression on Monday.
Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the situation in both Malkangiri and Koraput districts is under control and the government is taking up relief and rescue operations in full swing.
Pujari chaired a review meeting with the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and other senior officials on flood scenario in the two rain-battered districts.
He said three senior officers - SSEPD secretary Bishnupada Sethi, fire services DG Sudhanshu Sarangi and DIG Southern Division Charan Singh Meena - are camping in Malkangiri to monitor the rescue and relief operations closely.
Besides, the district administration is in constant touch with the authorities of the affected blocks and has been authorised by the SRC Office to continue its relief operations as long as it wants in this adverse situation. "All line departments have also been directed to join the local administration in the restoration work," he said.
The minister said after heavy rainfall of around 100 mm in three blocks of Malkangiri district on Monday, emergency health service is being provided on priority to people in the affected areas with the help of 14 medical teams.
The 1,800 people rescued to 14 temporary relief shelters in Malkangiri will stay there till the water level recedes. Provision of food, drinking water and regular health check-ups has been made for them in those shelters.
Koraput administration has also been communicated for arrangement of free kitchens for the affected people kept in two relief shelters. Besides, steps have been taken to provide veterinary care to affected livestock in the two districts, he said.
Pujari said following a flood-like situation, six ODRAF teams and seven Fire Services teams were deployed in Malkangiri district for rescue and relief operations. Around 80 rescue boats were also deployed for this purpose. An ODRAF team was also deployed in the flood-affected area of Koraput.
NDRF teams had been kept in standby, while the Centre had also agreed to provide BSF support during emergencies. 'The active involvement, SRC, Home and Disaster Management authorities, district administration and rescue and relief teams helped the state government in ensuring zero casualties. Only one person suffered injury due to landslide," he said. Sources said road communications have been affected in 14 places in Malkangiri and six places in Koraput following heavy rain and flood situations in the two districts.
Earlier on the day, Pujari said the restoration work is being carried out in full swing. The situation is expected to improve in a day or two, he said. Besides, the Minister said post-flood damage assessment in the affected areas will be taken up soon.
As per the initial assessment of local administrations, around 113 houses in Malkangiri and two houses in Koraput have been fully damaged. Pujari said damage to kutcha houses, crops and livestock will be assessed and compensation for the same will be provided to those affected. SRC officials said around 500 polythene packets have so been distributed in the affected areas of Malkangiri and another 1,500 packets will be sent to these places.
Meanwhile, IMD officials said the depression over interior Odisha that moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 22 kmph during the last 6 hours, is likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area over Chhattisgarh and adjoining East Madhya Pradesh in the evening.