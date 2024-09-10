Higher secondary schools failing to install CCTVs by Nov 15 to lose exam centre tag: CHSE

BHUBANESWAR: Higher secondary schools (HSSs) that fail to install CCTV cameras on their premises will not be selected as examination centres in the annual Plus II final year exam to be held next year, the CHSE said on Monday.

Issuing strict instructions to headmasters of all HSSs in this connection, the council asked them to comply with the order by November 15.

“Failure on part of any HSS or junior college to install CCTV system and update the same on the SAMS portal by November 15 may compel the council to cancel the examination centre tag for both theory and practical papers,” the CHSE stated adding, the HSS concerned will be reported to the state government for appropriate action.

The directive is applicable for all HSSs that have been declared as examination management hubs (EMHs) and examination centres besides those seeking to be one and found eligible for the same, especially government (SSD) higher secondary schools, officials said.

The council further informed that it is now mandatory on part of the HSSs affiliated to it to record proceedings of the strongrooms, centre superintendent office, examination halls and laboratories through CCTV cameras. Besides, live streaming of all the recordings need to be made to enable CHSE officials and district collectors to monitor it.

The schools that already have CCTV cameras will update the status of their operation to the council. As part of preparations for the annual Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) 2025, the council has already notified new question and evaluation pattern for the students of Plus II arts, science, commerce and vocational streams registered in 2023.

The examination is likely to be held in mid-February, CHSE sources said.