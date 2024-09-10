Odisha villagers plant paddy saplings to protest poor road

JAGATSINGHPUR: Residents of Sankarshai in Balikuda block transplanted paddy saplings on a muddy road leading to their village to protest the administration’s apathy towards improving connectivity in the area.

The around one km road from Tandikula to Baharana panchayat, is in a dilapidated state rendering it unfit for commuting. The road is vital as it is used by residents of Sankarshai, Tihudi, Sereilo, Rongal and Balipatana villages. Emergency vehicles including fire tenders and ambulances are unable to reach the village due to the poor condition of the road.

The road, built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to connect Sankarshai with Jantakothi, was repaired with funds from MGNREGS in 2012 and later with MPLAD funds in 2014.

Sarpanch of Tandikula panchayat Supriya Das said,”The panchayat had allocated Rs 5 lakh for the construction of a concrete road but the amount is insufficient. I have requested the administration to transfer the road to the Rural Development department for renovation but in vain.”

On the other hand, Balikuda BDO Bikash Kumar Mohanty said he has not received any grievance from the villagers or the sarpanch. He assured to take up the matter with authorities concerned when he receives a formal complaint.