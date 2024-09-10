Orissa High Court urges advocates panel to inspect sanitation in SCBMCH

CUTTACK: Expressing concern over poor sanitation and hygiene in the SCB medical college and hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack, the Orissa High Court has asked the advocates committee headed by president of High Court Bar association to visit the campus and submit a detailed report on the waterlogging problems as well as cleanliness in the postmortem centre and all other wards by September 19.

The special bench adjudicating PILs on civic problems in Cuttack city took note of media reports on severe waterlogging stretching from forensic medicine and toxicology (FMT) department to the postmortem centre which affected conduct of autopsies recently. Water from nearby drain overflowed and flooded the autopsy room making it difficult to conduct postmortem.

“The advocate’s committee is requested to visit the postmortem centre and other wards of the SCB medical college and hospital and submit a report relating to cleanliness, hygiene, etc., on the next date,” the bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh said.

The bench directed the superintendent of SCBMCH to make necessary arrangements so that the committee performs the assigned work smoothly on the hospital campus. “The deputy commissioner of Police, Cuttack shall make necessary security arrangements in that regard,” the bench added, and fixed September 19 as next date for further consideration of the matter.

According to the reports, cleanliness and hygienic condition of non-trauma casualty compound of SCBMCH is far from satisfactory and immediate steps are required to be taken in that regard as large number of patients and public frequent the casualty everyday. The compound is frequently affected by waterlogging due to poor drainage system.