Royals seek focus on palaces in Odisha's tourism policy

BHUBANESWAR: With palace tourism slowly catching up in Odisha, owners of the properties have urged the state government to work on an effective tourism policy that exploits the full potential of the state’s royal heritage.

At the annual meeting of the Association of Heritage Palaces of Odisha held in the city on Sunday, the erstwhile royals and owners of the properties said the existing policy needs a rejig to include palace tourism as a major component.

With heritage tourism becoming a major draw for tourists, many royals have developed their palaces, adopting the heritage homestay concept. Some of these palaces include Gajalaxmi Palace and Garh Dhenkanal at Dhenkanal, Belgadia in Mayurbhanj, Killa Aul and Kila Dalijoda in Kendrapara. Besides, there are many more palaces which are being transformed into heritage homestays.

Speaking on the occasion, former tourism advisor Utpal Pati said the tourism policy of the state needs to be revamped for capacity utilisation of the heritage properties.

Braj Keshari Deb, owner of the 400-year-old Killa Aul palace, said the palaces are also ‘living museums’ that offer a glimpse into the state’s rich unforgettable past. But, the major challenges for the heritage sector are the old assets which require high cost of conservation and restoration and low room base which affect feasibility and high maintenance costs.

Members of INTACH, which had renovated the Rani Bakhri of Sambalpur, said these properties have their own distinctive architecture, ambience and history. They said reviving palace tourism would also help restore the rich cultural, historical and architectural heritage of Odisha. Furthermore, it will also give a fillip to revive the traditional arts, crafts, music and folklore by projecting their skills through these royal homestays.

Owners of 18 heritage palaces, INTACH members Anil Dhir and Adyasha Das spoke. Earlier, the tourism and travel stakeholders had called for a rejig of the Odisha Tourism Policy which was announced by the then BJD government in 2022. They alleged that the existing policy has neither been helpful in developing tourism nor attracting foreign tourists to the state.