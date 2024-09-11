Candidates stage demo over discrepancies in CRE and PEO exams conducted by OSSSC

He said the OSSSC did not release the actual score card but only gave out the percentiles. Showing a copy of the results, Sangram said he scored 115 out of 150 marks but his name does not figure in the merit list while another candidate who scored 80 out of 150, has made it to the list.

Just before the CRE, the OSSSC had conducted panchayat executive officer (PEO) examination and a majority of candidates who appeared for combined examination had written the PEO test too. While the basic qualification for forester and livestock inspector was Plus II science, that of forest guard was Class 10. Similarly, the basic qualification for PEO was Plus II. The PEO examination was held for 180 marks.

The agitating candidates alleged that there is large-scale discrepancy in the marks in both the forester/livestock inspector and PEO examinations. Many candidates who were disqualified in the PEO test scored the highest percentile in CRE.

Citing several examples, they said a candidate from Gajapati made nine wrong attempts in the forester/livestock inspector examination as per his result sheet but got 100 percentile. The same candidate had got -14.5 marks out of 180 in the PEO exam. Similarly, a candidate from Keonjhar made 11 wrong attempts at the forester/livestock inspector test but got 99.9 percentile. He, however, scored -5.5 marks in PEO examination.

The agitators demanded cancellation of the examinations and holding them afresh. Higher authorities of the commission were not available for comments.