Encroachments on Mahanadi river bed under NGT scanner

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has fixed October 14 for final hearing on the plea seeking intervention against the alleged encroachments on Mahanadi river bed in the eastern part of Cuttack city.

The NGT’s principal bench in New Delhi fixed the date after the report of the joint inspection committee constituted by it to probe the allegations was submitted by State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) - the assigned nodal agency for the inquiry.

Accordingly, the bench of Arun Kumar Tyagi (judicial member) and Dr Afroz Ahmed (expert member) issued notice to the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) to file response within October 7.

The probe was ordered on February 19, after taking cognizance of a letter petition received through e-mail from one Shailesh Sahoo. The letter petition alleged encroachments in form of constructions on Mahanadi river bed along areas under Chauliaganj police station and CRRI police station limits.

According to the report submitted along with an affidavit by member secretary SPCB Dr Kailasam Murugesan, unauthorised constructions have been identified at Kanheipur, Bhadimul and Gatiroutpatna along the river bed under Cuttack Sadar tehsil. The total land area apparently encroached is 938.699 acre. Out of the 2,303 private plots (private holdings), 778 plots have been converted to homestead and 1,625 are recorded as other than homestead.

As per the survey report, 627 buildings mostly comprising single storey, double storey and few triple storeys have been constructed over private land owned by individual land owners. However, 97 buildings of similar nature as above have been unauthorisedly constructed over the other than homestead land.

“It is pertinent to mention here that the final settlement operation of all the five referred mouzas was conducted more than 30 years ago and the plots recorded under government as well as private khata are now part of the river course,” the joint inspection committee report said.