FIH chief meets Odisha CM, praises contribution to hockey

BHUBANESWAR : International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Tayyab Ikram on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and discussed collaborative efforts to further develop the sport.

Ikram lauded the contribution of Odisha to global hockey and the government’s efforts in promoting the sport and fostering talents through grassroots programmes. “Together, FIH and Odisha can create significant benchmarks for the future of hockey development worldwide,” he said.

Majhi expressed Odisha’s deep appreciation for the FIH’s support, particularly during marquee events like the Men’s Hockey World Cup. “Odisha has emerged as a global hub for hockey by hosting prestigious tournaments. We are excited to host the upcoming Pro League, and with your support, we hope to bring more world-class events to the state in the future,” he said.

The meeting focused on key initiatives to develop hockey, infrastructure growth and hosting international tournaments in Odisha. Both sides expressed a keen interest in athlete development, sports science, and innovative practices that will benefit players and coaches alike. A special emphasis was placed on the promotion of women’s hockey and empowering female athletes, both in Odisha and across India.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, secretary Bholanath Singh and principal secretary Sports and Youth Services department Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma were present.