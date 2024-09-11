Three more Vande Bharat trains to connect Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : Three more Vande Bharat trains to be launched by the Indian Railways next week will connect Odisha.

The new routes on which the semi-high speed trains will run are Berhampur-Tatanagar, Rourkela-Howrah and Raipur-Visakhapatnam. With this, the number of Vande Bharat trains running through the state will go up to six.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off 10 new Vande Bharat trains, including the three, on virtual mode from Tatanagar on September 15.

According to East Coast Railway (ECoR), Berhampur-Tatanagar Vande Bharat will have stoppages at Banspani, Keonjhar, Harichandanpur, Jakhapura, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road and Balugaon in Odisha. The inaugural special train will leave Berhampur at 11 am and reach Tatanagar at 11.45 pm.

The Rourkela-Howrah Vande Bharat will have only three stoppages between the originating and destination stations and pass through Chakradharpur, Tatanagar and Kharagpur. The inaugural special will depart from Rourkela at 11 am and reach Howrah at 6.15 pm.