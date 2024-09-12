14-year-old female elephant electrocuted in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district

BARIPADA: A female elephant was found dead at an agriculture field in Mayurbhanj district in the early hours of Thursday.

Villagers of Kuradik under the Betnoti range spotted the elephant's carcass and informed the forest officials. Upon being informed, Baripada DFO A Uma Mahesh, ranger Monwar Khan and other forest personnel reached the spot to investigate the matter.

The DFO said the elephant possibly died due to electrocution since a livewire fence passed through the agriculture field. The female elephant might have come in contact with the livewire leading to its death.

The forest officials are investigating the matter from different angles. The electricity supply officials of Betnoti Circle have been informed.

As the news spread, people gathered at the spot and many of them offered vermilion and flowers to the elephant carcass.

However, despite the deployment of Gaja Sathi, forest guards and other protection squads, the death of the female elephant has become a matter of concern and a challenging task for the forest department.

Locals said a herd of 11 elephants from Jharkhand had been roaming in the range for some days, but the forest officials did not take any step to drive them out. They demanded stern action against those who were responsible.

Earlier, a female elephant was found dead in a similar manner in Rasgovindpur range on July 14. Three persons, who had fenced the live wire to prevent elephants from entering their agriculture fields, were arrested.