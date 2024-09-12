Cabinet frames rules for recruitment of ex-Agniveers, transfer of shares to APSEZ for Gopalpur port expansion

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet on Thursday approved three important proposals including framing of rules for recruitment of ex-Agniveers, amendment of Odisha Civil Service (Rehabilitation Assistance) Rules, 2020, and transfer of shares to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) for expansion and development of Gopalpur port.

The rules framed for the recruitment of ex-Agniveers in uniformed services of the state provides three years relaxation in the upper age limit in all Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ posts.

The relaxation will be provided in direct recruitment in uniformed services. The recruitment will be exempted from physical efficiency test.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja told mediapersons that there will be 10% horizontal reservation for ex-Agniveers in all Group ‘C” and “D” posts in direct recruitment in the uniform services of the state.

Such reservation will be over and above the reservation applicable for ex-servicemen provided they fulfil the required minimum qualifications prescribed for the posts in the relevant recruitment rules as on the date of award of Agniveer certificate, he added.