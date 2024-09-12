CAG exposes KALIA scam

BHUBANESWAR: The Comptroller and Auditor General has detected serious financial impropriety involving a cash transfer of Rs 782.26 crore to 12.72 lakh ineligible beneficiaries under Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA), a flagship scheme launched by the previous BJD government just before the simultaneous elections to the Assembly and Lok Sabha.

The compliance audit report on KALIA tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the Agriculture department had released Rs 6,444.30 crore to 65.64 lakh beneficiaries during 2019-21 under two components - ‘Support to cultivators for cultivation’ and ‘Livelihood support for landless agricultural households’. Only three out of five instalments were released to beneficiaries under the first component as of March 2021.

“The department had provided KALIA benefit assistance to 65.64 lakh beneficiaries during 2019-21 and released instalments thrice to 41.64 lakh beneficiaries, twice to 8.09 lakh beneficiaries and once to 15.91 lakh beneficiaries. This happened due to identification of 9.76 lakh ineligible beneficiaries while implementing the scheme,” the report said. The audit also analysed the KALIA database with reference to other databases like SECC, VAHAN, IFMS and HRMS and identified another 2.96 lakh ineligible beneficiaries, bringing their total number to 12.72 lakh. The department had transferred Rs 782.26 crore to these 12.72 lakh ineligible beneficiaries with remote chances of recovery, it added.