Get down to business, Naveen Patnaik tells BJP govt

BHUBANESWAR: BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP government in the state, asking it to stop dishing out ‘granny’s tales’ and get down to the serious business of governance.

Addressing the state and district-level Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) leaders at Sankha Bhawan here, the former chief minister criticised the BJP government for its ‘double standard’ in announcing sops in the poll manifesto and backing out after elections. “BJP had promised Rs 50,000 voucher for every woman under Subhadra Yojana, Rs 3,100 old-age pension and free electricity. But these promises have turned out to be lies. You can win elections by telling lies, but not people’s hearts. Hearts of people can be won by service alone,” he said.

Naveen also came down heavily on two Rajya Sabha members who left the BJD to join BJP recently and said opportunistic individuals leaving the party will strengthen it further. “BJD was formed on the ideology of Biju babu who dreamt of a developed and empowered Odisha. As long as we work towards Biju babu’s vision, BJD will be strong and live in the hearts of people. BJD is not dependent on individuals,” he said.

The former chief minister targeted those who are trying to impose their way of thinking on others which, he said, is not at all acceptable in a democratic society. “Some have even gone to the extent of denigrating our great leaders. Is it Odia Asmita? Is it our respect to the sacrifices of our great leaders? What kind of legacy would such leaders leave behind for our future generation?” he questioned.

Naveen further said BJD had got 41.02 per cent votes in the last elections. “In terms of absolute number of votes, we are also ahead of others. The love and affection of the people of Odisha is our greatest strength.”

He said BYJD should be more vibrant and called upon the youth leaders to be active on social media.