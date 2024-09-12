Odisha: Monkey ‘seeks’ treatment at medical shop

BARIPADA: Animal consciousness has been a much debated issue. However, a monkey which apparently sought treatment for itself at a medicine store at Kishantandi in Morada block could become the subject of study for those who support the theory.

It started when, Taranisen Mohanta, the medicine store owner, came to his shop at around 11 am on Wednesday. Upon spotting an injured monkey at his store, located in front of Kishantandi community health centre, Taranisen panicked. As he was about to leave his shop, the monkey reportedly held him by his hand and pointed towards its injury. The animal with its gesture asked Taranisen to treat the injury on its back.

Taranisen, who attended to the simian’s wounds, suspects it was injured during infighting among males or while jumping from one tree to another. On being informed, forest personnel of Rasgovindpur range reached the spot and took away the monkey. But the simian escaped from the range office and took shelter on a tree in Jhatiada village. The pictures and video of the monkey’s unusual act has gone viral on social media.