Scrub Typhus resurfaces in Odisha's Bargarh district, claims 3 lives

BARGARH: With three fatalities reported in the last three days, Scrub Typhus has resurfaced in Bargarh district, sparking widespread panic among the locals.

The sudden reappearance of the disease has put health authorities on their toes. The three who succumbed to the bacterial disease were from Ambabhona and Padampur blocks in the district.

This apart, at least 15 people are undergoing treatment. While three are recuperating at home, 12 have been admitted to private healthcare facilities. Sources said as many as 419 tests have been conducted in the district from January this year till September 10.

Chief district medical officer Dr Nirupama Sarangi said the three patients who died of Scrub Typhus were undergoing treatment at private hospitals. However, there have been no fatalities at the district headquarters hospital, she said.

So far in September, three persons tested positive for Scrub Typhus out of 20 who underwent testing in government hospitals. The affected persons are stable and recovering at home.

“We will convene a meeting of all block level health officials on awareness drive and intensify testing for Scrub Typhus. We have already facilitated ELISA test kits at all blocks. Anyone having any of the symptoms for a prolonged period should undergo the test for early detection and treatment,” Dr Sarangi said.

The sudden aggravation of Scrub Typhus situation in Bargarh as well as other districts has raised question over the concern of the government and the alertness of Health department. The outbreak last year had claimed five lives in Bargarh district.

Locals say the actual figure of affected could be more. Farmer leader Ramesh Mahapatra said, since more people are going to private hospitals for treatment, the district administration does not have an actual data of those infected by the disease. We are personally meeting farmers at different villages and checking their test reports,” he said.

Mahapatra alleged that another patient from Bheden had died of the disease earlier this month and it has not yet been reported by the district health administration.