Smart meters safe and reliable, says TPWODL

SAMBALPUR: Amid the hue and cry across Bargarh district over installation of smart meters, Tata Power authorities have assured consumers of the safety of the devices.

In response to the growing unrest, Tata Power held a live demonstration at its Meter Testing Laboratory in Burla on Tuesday. Both single and three phase meters are thoroughly tested at the laboratory on multiple parameters to ensure adherence to national standards. Apart from Burla, such state-of-the-art laboratories have also been set-up in Rajgangpur and Balangir in western Odisha. Senior officials from the company conducted the demonstration, showcasing how the meters function and explaining the accuracy and transparency of the technology.

Following the demonstration, while interacting with media persons, CEO of TPWODL, Praveen Kumar Verma said, “The smart meters provide real-time data on electricity usage, help detect power theft and ensure more accurate billing. There is no reason for consumers to fear getting cheated. The advanced technology in the meters reduces human error and makes electricity management more efficient.”

He further said, “The smart meters simply allow us to fetch consumption data of consumers remotely without having to visit their end physically. The data too is encrypted and cannot be modified or manipulated in any way at our end. We want more people to know that the meters are dependable and error-free.”

Tata Power officials further explained that the smart meters would benefit consumers by giving them better control over their electricity usage, reducing billing discrepancies and enabling faster response time during outages or power fluctuations.