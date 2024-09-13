ASI and CSIR-NGRI to examine Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath temple on sept 18

BHUBANESWAR: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Hyderabad-based CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI) will carry out a preliminary examination of the Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath temple at Puri on September 18, said chief administrator of the temple Arabinda Padhee on Thursday.

While a technical team of ASI will conduct a non-invasive technical assessment of the Ratna Bhandar to determine damages in the structure, CSIR-NGRI experts will examine the chambers to ascertain the geo-physical equipment, light and other elements required for conducting ground penetrating radar (GPR) survey in the treasury. The state government has approved a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the entire process. The investigation, sources said, will be carried out in the afternoon.

The preliminary investigation will be carried out under the supervision of DG ASI by the national conservation body’s technical experts including ADG (conservation), director (science), regional director, among others.

ASI’s conservation work revolves around the replacement of damaged wrought iron beams on the roof and corbel arch with stainless steel beams and consolidation of the cracks on the walls. Ratna Bhandar inventorisation and preservation committee chairman Justice Biswanath Rath had informed that some of the beams in both the chambers have been entirely damaged and there’s a stone hanging from one of them.

The need for a GPR survey in the Ratna Bhandar arose following rumours of the presence of a secret tunnel and more chambers inside the Bhitara Bhandar of the treasury. Earlier, a core panel of the Ratna Bhandar inventorisation and preservation committee had shifted all the jewellery and ornaments from both Bhitara and Bahara Bhandars to temporary strong rooms. The empty almirahs and chests were shifted to a room beside the Niladri museum on the temple premises.

The inventorisation of the jewels and ornaments will begin only after completion of repair and renovation of the Ratna Bhandar by ASI.