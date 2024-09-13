Decision on recovery from ineligible KALIA beneficiaries soon: Odisha deputy CM

BHUBANESWAR: With the CAG detecting serious irregularities in selection of beneficiaries under Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, resulting in payment of Rs 782.26 crore to ineligible people, the state government on Thursday said action deemed proper will be taken after a thorough examination of the audit report.

Responding to queries from mediapersons about action to be taken by the government on the CAG report, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo, who holds the Agriculture portfolio, said the state government will thoroughly examine the report and then decide.

“I have not gone through the audit report. But what I have come to know from media is the report has said that chances of recovery of the amount disbursed to ineligible beneficiaries are remote. This requires an elaborate discussion to find out if recovery is possible. I can comment only after arriving at a decision at government-level,” he said.

On the non-cooperation of the previous BJD government by not sharing database on beneficiaries, Singh Deo said a decision covering all aspects pointed out by the CAG can only be taken after going through the report and the recommendations made by the statutory body.

The department detected 14.08 lakh (27.58 per cent) ineligible beneficiaries out of 51.05 lakh selected people who were assisted with Rs 611.91 crore during the release of first instalment. However, audit found that there were 2.35 lakh more ineligible beneficiaries who have received the assistance. “Had the department provided the complete database, the audit could have detected many more ineligible beneficiaries,” the report said.

The CAG report, however, recommended the state government to take necessary steps for prompt recovery of the amounts from ineligible beneficiaries under KALIA scheme.