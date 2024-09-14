Arundhati Jewellers’ new showroom inaugurated in Puri

BHUBANESWAR: A new showroom of Arundhati Jewellers was inaugurated in Puri recently.

The ninth flagship showroom of the leading jewellery brand at Grand road market square was inaugurated by Ollywood actress and brand ambassador Archita Sahu, MD Brahmananda Meher, director Gaurang Meher, Laxmi Meher and Achyuta Meher in presence of other dignitaries.

Spread over 8,000 sq feet area, the modern jewellery showroom has more than 10,000 pieces of latest designer and hallmark gold, diamond and silver jewellery items. It also has a wide collection of premium Sambalpuri sarees.

The store offers exclusive discounts on making charges of gold and diamond ornaments that includes up to 50 per cent discount on making charges of HUID gold jewelleries and 25 per cent discount on silver ornaments. Around 25 per cent discount is also available on diamond jewellery.

Customers will further get 2.5 per cent extra value on exchange of old gold jewellery. This apart, the showroom provides 15 per cent discount on Sambalpuri sarees and attractive gifts on every purchase. Moreover, 35 lucky customers will also get chance to become Lakhpatis. MD Brahmananda Meher said customers will also get Arundhati’s ‘5 star promise’ service at the showroom.