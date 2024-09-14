Government outsourcing workers in Odisha seek better pay and job security

BHUBANESWAR: Outsourcing employees engaged in various government departments have urged the state government to provide them job security and address other problems within six months.

Members of the Odisha Government Outsourcing Employees’ Federation alleged that though they have been engaged on an outsourcing basis, the remuneration provided to them by the government is similar to daily wagers.

They claimed the third party agencies are getting most of the benefit in the form of commission by engaging employees on outsourcing basis.

Chairman of the federation Pravat Mohanty said over 60,000 people have been engaged in the state on outsourcing basis. From blocks to secretariat, these people are working for good governance with minimum wages and zero job security.

The outsourcing employees demanded remuneration of Rs 40,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 21,000 for groups B, C and D posts respectively with a minimum increment of 10 per cent every year.

Secretary Sagar Swain said, “The federation has urged the government to understand their problems and take measures to address their grievances within six months.”