Heavy rain in Odisha today

BHUBANESWAR: Parts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in next 24 hours under the influence of a fresh low-pressure area which formed on Friday and rapidly intensified into a depression over northeast Bay of Bengal near Bangladesh coast by evening.

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards and cross Bangladesh coast near Patuakhali on Friday night. It is expected to move west-northwestwards across coastal Bangladesh and Gangetic West Bengal in the subsequent 48 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Manorama Mohanty said under the influence of the weather system, isolated places in Mayurbhanj district may receive extremely heavy rainfall (over 200 mm) on Saturday.

A few places in Balasore, Bhadrak and Keonjhar districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall (70 mm to 200 mm) during the period. In the next 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall/thundershower activity is likely to occur at many places in the state.

The met office advised fishermen not to venture into sea off Odisha coast and adjoining north Bay of Bengal till Sunday. The state is expected to witness a decline in rainfall activity from Sunday onwards.