Odisha Govt plans grand Subhadra Yojana launch in all panchayats

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is all set to make the launch of Subhadra Yojana by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 a grand spectacle.

Subhadra Yojana is one of the major election promises of the BJP. The scheme under which all eligible women, aged 18-60 years, would get Rs 10,000 in two equal instalments for five years, is aimed at providing financial safety net and increasing their financial and digital literacy.

Sources said, live streaming of the launch event will be organised in every panchayat, block, municipal corporation and district. Block-level conventions of women SHGs will also be organised on the day.

The district headquarters and municipal corporations would be provided Rs 20,000 each for screening of the launch event and Rs 5 lakh would be given to each block for the SHG convention. An estimated Rs 40.21 crore will be spent for IEC purposes, the sources added.

Streaming of the function will also be done at child care institutions, schools and anganwadi centres. It will be broadcast at common service centres and Mo Seva Kendras subject to availability of TVs there. Subhadra anthem will be telecast prior to the launch.

It has been planned to develop a photo wall called ‘Daughters of Odisha’ which would be put up near the launching venue. A women SHG convention and human chain will be organised in Puri for making people aware about the benefits of the scheme. Similar conventions would thereafter be organised across the state.

An official of the Women and Child Development department said, “Apart from hoardings, branding of buses, bus bays and bus queue shelters will be done. Balloons with Subhadra logo and tagline will be installed at different locations. One crore wall stickers will be distributed. Short videos/reels would be broadcast via social media, TV spots and cinema halls, etc.,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a Subhadra welcome week is being organised in every block and panchayat with various competitions and street plays. The successful women of each region are given the title of ‘Subhadra Apa’. Competitions like essay, debate, rangoli and photography among the students of various colleges have been planned on the theme ‘Ghare Ghare Subhadra’.