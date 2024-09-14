Odisha villagers block NH-55 over poor road

JAGATSINGHPUR: Residents of Sana Bakharbad in Balikuda block blocked NH-55 at Madhuri Bazaar demanding a concrete road to the village on Friday.

Sana Bakharbad in Ichhapur panchayat is inhabited by 50 families and the one-km-long road from Bakharbad to the village is unfit for plying of vehicles. The road is vital for residents of Sana Bakharbad, Bakharbad and other villages in Ichhapur panchayat.

The protesters said owing to the deplorable condition of the road, ambulances and other emergency vehicles are unable to reach their village. They said recently a villager died as he could not be shifted to hospital in time as the ambulance could not reach his house.

Sarpanch of Ichhapur, Rajlaxmi Puhan, said, “The one-km road is lying in a dilapidated state. Every year, funds are allocated under MGNREGS scheme for repairing the road but it is inadequate.” She said the administration sanctioned `5 lakh for the purpose on the day.

BDO of Balikuda Bikash Kumar Mohanty rushed to the spot and assured the road will be renovated within a week after which the villagers called off their protest.