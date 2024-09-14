Tribals demand PESA Act in Odisha's Malkangiri district

MALKANGIRI: Armed with traditional weapons, over 30,000 tribals on Friday took out a massive rally to press for their demands including implementation of PESA Act in Malkangiri district.

The protesters under the aegis of Adivasi Samaj Mahasangha, Zilla Sarpanch Sangha and Jungle Adhikar Maha Gram Sabha laid siege to the collectorate demanding issue of community forest resource rights patta to tribals.

They said residents of 234 villages have been demanding the pattas for several years. Saying no to Vasundhara scheme, the protesters urged the state government to issue individual forest resource rights pattas, community forest resource rights pattas and then implement PESA Act of 1996 in Malkangiri district.

The agitators submitted a memorandum to the Governor and the chief minister through the district collector.