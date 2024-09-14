Volunteering instils a sense of purpose: ADG Bothra

BHUBANESWAR: Goodness spreads faster. Volunteering can make one feel happier and give a sense of purpose and fulfilment, opined Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch) Arun Bothra on Friday.

Speaking at Yuva Utsav-2024 organised by the Bhubaneswar chapter of Young Indians (Yi), a youth wing of CII, at SOA auditorium here, Bothra said, “When you volunteer for a good cause, you feel the happiness inside you, even though you did not do it for your sake. That’s the beauty of volunteering.”

The ADG said online initiative IndiaCares, which was launched during COVID-19 pandemic, touched thousands of lives across the country. From medicine and food distribution to medical aid, volunteers of IndiaCares stood hand-in-hand to enable their fellow countrymen access critical healthcare and survive. Everyday, Good Samaritans are working on the ground, he added.

In a session on Youth in Politics, Cuttack-Barabati MLA Sofia Firdous, Balasore MLA Manas Dutta and Bhatli MLA Irasis Acharya urged young minds to join politics for a developed India.

Former MP Tathagata Satpathy, founder of Swabhiman Shruti Mohapatra, founder of Humara Bachpan Trust Dharitri Patnaik and founder of Bakul Foundation Sujit Mahapatra also spoke.

Students of various colleges performed bands, theatre and dance on the occasion.