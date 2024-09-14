Youth detained for questioning after girl's death in Rourkela hotel room

ROURKELA: A 21-year-old girl who set herself afire in a hotel room, succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

Plant Site police detained the girl’s boyfriend for questioning after her family alleged the youth had conspired to kill her.

Following the girl’s death, police along with a scientific team, visited the hotel room where the incident occurred and analysed the CCTV footage. The woman of Lathikata block died after allegedly setting herself on fire in a hotel room near Rourkela railway station on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the deceased checked into a room with her boyfriend, a resident of the Bandhposh area in Rourkela, on Thursday morning.

After the youth left the room around 11 am, the girl set herself ablaze. He with the help of hotel staff rushed her to RGH.