Aparajita discusses projects with Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Saturday met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and discussed implementation of four projects in her constituency. Sarangi told mediapersons after the meeting with the chief minister that she discussed setting up of Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN) under the aegis of ministry of AYUSH and a 100 bed hospital at Jatni, opening of a state-of-the-art wholesale fish market at Palasuni in Bhubaneswar, establishment of a regional branch of National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Bhubaneswar and integrated development plan of Maa Ugratara Shaktipeetha temple at Khurda. The MP also released four separate letters written to the chief minister in this regard on September 12.

She said 20 acre of land had been allocated on lease by the state government in Binjhagiri mouza of Jatni tehsil to the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN). Though funds are available, CCRYN is not able to take possession of the land due to lack of support from the local administration. She requested the chief minister to issue appropriate direction to the Khurda district administration to make the land available for construction of CRIYN.

Similarly, for the proposed wholesale fish market project at Palasuni in Bhubaneswar, Rs 50 crore has been approved by the state government. The Ministry of Fisheries had sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the project on March 29, 2023 under PM Matshya Sampad Yojana (PMMSY). She said the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying had released the first instalment amounting to Rs 12.50 crore for the project. The funds are lying with the director of fisheries for the last one year, she said while urging the chief minister to advise BMC to submit the DPR for the project.