Man held for ATM theft in Odisha

CUTTACK: Purighat police on Saturday arrested a 51-year-old man for withdrawing money from bank accounts of people by swapping their debit cards on the pretext of helping them in ATM kiosks.

The accused was identified as G Raja Rao of Sudhkonda in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. Briefing mediapersons, additional DCP Anil Mishra said, in a complaint lodged at Purighat police station, Adikanda Sahoo (60) of Mukameswar within Sadar police limits stated he had been to an SBI ATM kiosk at BK Road on August 28 where an unknown person exchanged his ATM card on the pretext of helping him.

Subsequently Rs 40,000 was withdrawn from his account by using his card at a Bank of India ATM counter in Ranihat. Based on the complaint, a probe was initiated and Rao nabbed. Mishra said Rao is a history-sheeter and has committed similar crimes across the country.