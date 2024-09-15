Odisha govt renames ‘Mo School Abhiyan’, sparks political slugfest

BHUBANESWAR: The Mo School Abhiyan, an initiative of the previous BJD government to foster development in government schools by bringing alumni, their alma mater and the community together, has been renamed as ‘Panchasakha Sikhya Setu’.

School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond said the decision is part of the new BJP government’s efforts to give due respect to the statesmen who have contributed immensely to development of Odisha.

Sources said following a communication from the Planning and Convergence department in this regard, the School and Mass Education (SME) department has asked the member secretary of Mo School Abhiyan Parichalana Sangathan to take necessary measures for implementation of the initiative as Panchasakha Shikshya Setu.

The state government has also set aside a budget of Rs 332 crore for the scheme this financial year. Launched on November 14 in 2017, the initiative created a platform for the people to connect, collaborate and contribute to revamping government and government-aided schools in the state. It also brought the alumni and their alma mater together.

Sources said till 2023-end, the state government had mobilised around Rs 1,000 crore of CSR funds and Rs 230 crore contribution from alumni associations for development of different schools under the Abhiyan.

The renaming of scheme, meanwhile, has come in for strong criticism from the Opposition. Both BJD and Congress alleged there is nothing new in the initiative and it is only a stunt on the part of the new government to hoodwink people.

“The renaming is only an act to seek credit for the initiatives that BJD had launched,” alleged MLA Sarada Jena.

Gond, on the other hand said, “The BJP government will ensure all statesmen who have contributed to the state’s progress are given due respect and some projects are named after them as tribute.” The previous government, however, was only concerned about popularising BJD.