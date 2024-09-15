Odisha: HAI seeks state support to boost tourism

BHUBANESWAR: The executive committee of Hotel Association of India (HAI), the apex body of hoteliers, called on deputy chief minister Pravati Parida here on Friday and discussed growth of tourism sector in the state. HAI has been relentlessly pursuing the government for due recognition to the tourism and hospitality sector for its immense potential to generate jobs and promote inclusive growth.

After the meeting, Parida, who is also the Tourism minister, said she hopes Odisha will soon see arrival of new hotels, which will enhance tourism and the state’s economy. HAI also launched its Odisha chapter under the chairmanship of honorary secretary JK Mohanty, managing director of Swosti Premium Limited. President HAI and chairman (South Asia) of Radisson Hotel Group KB Kachru said Odisha has rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and historical monuments, which need to be promoted globally.

“The Odisha chapter will help us promote the state’s tourism with the support of HAI members,” he said. The HAI team discussed the possibilities for collaboration with the state government to boost tourism. Tourism secretary Balwant Singh and director Samarth Verma were also present at the meet.