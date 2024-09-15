PM Modi to release PMAY-G aid to 10L beneficiaries from capital

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the first installment of PMAY-G assistance to nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries across the country and launch operational guidelines of PMAY-U 2.0 during his one-day visit to Odisha on September 17 when he rolls out the state’s largest women-centric scheme Subhadra.
Under the flagship Subhadra Yojana, which will cover more than one crore women, beneficiaries, in the age group of 21-60 years, would receive Rs 50,000 over a period of five years between 2024-25 and 2028-29. An amount of Rs 10,000 per annum in two equal instalments will be credited directly to the Aadhaar-enabled and DBT-enabled bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The PM would initiate the fund transfer into the bank accounts of more than 10 lakh women on the launch day.
Modi will also distribute sanction letters to 10 lakh beneficiaries of various states, digital transfer of the first installment of Rs 3,180 crore directly to the bank account of the PMAY-G beneficiaries in 14 states. He will participate in Griha Pravesh celebrations of 26 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY (Gramin and Urban) from across the country in virtual mode.
The PM will hand over keys of their houses to some of the beneficiaries.
During the programme, Modi will also unveil ‘Awas + 2024’ app for survey of additional households for PMAY-G. The app will ensure allotment of pucca houses by including eligible beneficiaries in the list. Odisha has been given a target of 22,572 houses against which an amount of Rs 41.32 crore has been released in the current fiscal.
Besides, the PM will lay the foundation stone and dedicate railway projects worth more than Rs 2,800 crore to the nation. These projects will enhance railway infrastructure in Odisha and improve growth and connectivity in the region. He will also lay the foundation stone of national highway projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore.
Meanwhile, the state government has made elaborate arrangements for the PM’s visit and launch of Subhadra Yojana at Janata Maidan in the state capital. As many as 50 OAS officers have been deployed for crowd management. Officials have been asked not to leave their headquarters during the holidays from Saturday till Monday. Janata Maidan, the venue, has been declared a no flying and no drone zone.
A team of Special Protection Group (SPG) has already arrived in Bhubaneswar ahead of the PM”s visit.