PM Modi to release PMAY-G aid to 10L beneficiaries from capital

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the first installment of PMAY-G assistance to nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries across the country and launch operational guidelines of PMAY-U 2.0 during his one-day visit to Odisha on September 17 when he rolls out the state’s largest women-centric scheme Subhadra.

Under the flagship Subhadra Yojana, which will cover more than one crore women, beneficiaries, in the age group of 21-60 years, would receive Rs 50,000 over a period of five years between 2024-25 and 2028-29. An amount of Rs 10,000 per annum in two equal instalments will be credited directly to the Aadhaar-enabled and DBT-enabled bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The PM would initiate the fund transfer into the bank accounts of more than 10 lakh women on the launch day.

Modi will also distribute sanction letters to 10 lakh beneficiaries of various states, digital transfer of the first installment of Rs 3,180 crore directly to the bank account of the PMAY-G beneficiaries in 14 states. He will participate in Griha Pravesh celebrations of 26 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY (Gramin and Urban) from across the country in virtual mode.