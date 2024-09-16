2 dead in wall collapse due to heavy rain

BARIPADA: Heavy rain led to the collapse of walls in two separate incidents in Mayurbhanj district late on Saturday night, resulting in the deaths of two persons, including a woman.

The first incident occurred in Marshigoan village, Gopabandhunagar block, where Tunu Bindhani, 58, was killed when the wall of his thatched house collapsed on him. Bindhani had been sleeping alone in the house as other family members were away.

Prolonged rain had weakened the structure of the house, causing the wall to fall. Neighbours discovered the collapse in the morning and found Bindhani critically injured beneath the debris. Despite being rushed to Udala hospital, he was pronounced dead by the doctor.

District officials, including tehsildar Om Prakash Mohanty, BDO Karunakar Dhinda, and Udala MLA Bhaskar Madhei, visited the site and assured the family of support from the district administration.

In a separate incident, Pangala Pingua, 56, was killed when the wall of her house in Katupit village collapsed. Three other family members sustained injuries and have been admitted to Rairangpur hospital for treatment.