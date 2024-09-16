BJD plans to move Central Water Commission against Polavaram project

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD has decided to move the Central Water Commission (CWC) to stop construction of the Polavaram dam project by Andhra Pradesh government as it would cause submergence of large pockets in Malkangiri district and lead to displacement of thousands of people, particularly tribals.

BJD sources said the issue was discussed with the party supremo and a delegation of senior leaders will submit a memorandum to CWC in this connection. The date will be finalised soon, they said.

The party had despatched two teams to make an assessment of the damage on the Odisha side by the dam project. A team led by former minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak had visited the areas likely to be affected by the project in Malkangiri on August 8 and stated that 6,000 tribal people will be displaced.

The second team led by former minister Debi Prasad Mishra had visited the Polavaram dam site in West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. It had submitted a report to the party president pointing out that people in Kalimela and Padia blocks along with inhabitants of Motu gram panchayat of Malkangiri district will lose their houses and agricultural land in the backwaters of the project.

Party spokesperson Priyabrata Majhi said that the party will also launch an agitation in the affected areas while taking up other options including moving the CWC to fight against the project.