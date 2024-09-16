Comptroller and Auditor General raps BSCL, RSCL over low project execution

BHUBANESWAR: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has come down heavily on Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) and Rourkela Smart City Limited (RSCL) for their failure in taking up a substantial volume of project components approved by the Centre in 2016-17 under the Smart City Mission (SCM).

In its latest audit report for the public sector undertakings, the CAG said as of March 2022, both BSCL and RSCL, the two special purpose vehicles (SPVs) formed for implementation of smart city projects in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, managed to take up only 36 per cent and 37 per cent of their total approved smart city proposals respectively.

“Substantial volume of components of the projects, 64 per cent in case of BSCL and 63 per cent in case of RSCL, could not be taken up depriving city dwellers of the envisaged benefits. As a consequence, both the cities lost their ranking as smart city drastically,” the CAG said.

The smart city proposals of the two cities, as approved by the MoHUA, contained projects worth Rs 4,537 crore for BSCL and Rs 2,571 crore for RSCL. However, BSCL implemented projects worth Rs 1,621.94 crore while RSCL took up projects worth Rs 950.91 crore between 2016-17 and 2021-22.