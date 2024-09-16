Rain to lessen from this week

BHUBANESWAR: After receiving 92 per cent surplus showers in the last 24 hours under the influence of a deep depression, rainfall activity is expected to reduce in Odisha from Tuesday.

Bhograi and Rajghat in Balasore district received very heavy showers and recorded 130 mm and 120 mm rains respectively between Saturday and Sunday morning. Suliapada (110 mm), Udala (100 mm) and 11 other places in the state received heavy rainfall during the period.

The IMD said the deep depression is likely to move westwards across Gangetic West Bengal and maintain its intensity till Monday. Thereafter, it is likely to gradually weaken into a depression and move westwards across Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh.

Director of Bhubaneswar meteorological centre Manorama Mohanty said Odisha is likely to witness significant decline in heavy rainfall activity from Tuesday onwards. The weather is also expected to remain clear in the capital city during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Tuesday.