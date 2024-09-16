Senior Congress leader Srikant Jena urges PM to withdraw petition in SC over rights of states to levy tax on minerals

BHUBANESWAR: Senior Congress leader Srikant Jena on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for withdrawal of the review petition filed by the Centre in the Supreme Court over states’ authority on levying cess and taxes on mineral-bearing land and minerals.

In a letter to the prime minister, Jena said the Centre has filed a petition in the apex court to review its judgment on July 25, 2024 and August 14, 2014. He said the rulings of the Supreme Court allow states to levy taxes and cess on mineral-bearing land and minerals. The petition to review these rulings goes against the interest of Odisha.

Jena, a former Union minister, further said after the Supreme Court judgments, Odisha stands to reclaim approximately Rs 1.5 lakh crore in retrospective dues since 2005. As per the judgment, the state can start collecting dues from April 1, 2026 over a period of 12 years. Additionally, it can generate approximately 50,000 crore annually by putting cess and taxes on future mining operations. This will be an economic boost for a state struggling with poverty and backwardness.

Stating that the review petition filed by the Centre undermines the rights of states, he said withdrawing it will allow Odisha to fully utilise its resources for its own development and the welfare of its people. The review petition filed by the Centre is like back-stabbing the interest of Odisha as it will benefit a few industrial houses and mining operators.

Jena said he is appealing to the prime minister to ensure withdrawal of the review petition in the larger interest of Odisha as Modi is visiting the state on September 17 to launch the “over-hyped Subhadra Yojana under which each woman beneficiary will receive only Rs 27 per day”.