7 feet python found inside car engine

JAJPUR: A seven feet-long python was found coiled inside a car engine during servicing of the vehicle at Jajpur road here on Monday.

The car belonged to a man of Tentulikhunta village under Korei block of the district. On being informed, snake helpline officials reached the spot and began the rescue operation.

“I crawled under the car to locate the exact position of the python and found it coiled inside the vehicle’s engine. It was rescued safely after a three-hour operation and handed over to forest officials who then released it in a nearby forest,” said Manibhadra Mallick, member of the snake helpline.

A similar incident had occurred two years back where a man belonging to Baruhan under Jajpur block found a venomous snake in his car bonnet.