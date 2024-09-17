A Civilisational Problem that Exposes tottering Healthcare System

The sheer brutality of the heinous crime at RG Kar Medical College, where a young postgraduate student was raped and murdered, has exposed deep-seated, systemic flaws in India’s healthcare infrastructure and sparked a nationwide outcry.

Violence against doctors and healthcare professionals has become the norm in India; however, this incident, which occurred in the supposed ‘safety’ of the seminar room of a prestigious medical college, has put to shame the countless incidents that have occurred to date and, for the first time, made the issue one of national interest. This incident has brought healthcare professionals and the general public together, uniting them in the demand for justice and systemic reform.

Normalising Violence

Violence against doctors in India is a deeply troubling issue that has escalated over the years, encompassing everything from verbal abuse and physical assaults to, in the most extreme cases, murder. According to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), more than three-quarters of doctors in India have faced some form of violence during their careers.

This incident at RG Kar Medical College starkly highlights the disturbing reality: if such a heinous act can occur in a premier medical facility, what can be expected for the thousands of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers operating in far less secure environments, in villages and in remote areas?

Panels and Task Forces

The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India has established a National Task Force to address the safety and security concerns of doctors. What is obvious is the lack of representation of residents and junior doctors in the Task Force. Such panels and task forces often fall short due to the lack of adequate representation from those directly affected by the issue.

It is the doctors, residents who are the most vulnerable to violence and are on the front lines of patient care. Their exclusion not only undermines the credibility of the Task Force but also limits its ability to propose realistic solutions. Further, this panel should have included committed medicolegal activists like eminent medicolegal experts Dr Neeraj Nagpal and Ashwini Kumar Setya.

Solution Not Just on Paper

Chronic underfunding, leading to poor infrastructure, overcrowded hospitals, long waiting times, and a scarcity of resources. These factors contribute to patient frustration, which is often misdirected towards healthcare professionals. To address this, the government must significantly increase funding for public healthcare, ensuring that hospitals are adequately staffed and equipped.

While numerous states have enacted laws to protect healthcare professionals, the key issue lies in their enforcement. The absence of stringent penalties and the lack of accountability for perpetrators often lead to a culture of impunity. Existing laws must be rigorously enforced, and fast-track courts should be established to expedite prosecution of such crimes. It goes without saying that there is a need for enactment of a Central Legislation to protect healthcare workers similar to the Act on Sexual Harassment at Workplace [Vishakha Act 2013].

This act should lay down timelines and punishments for dereliction of duty on the part of the delinquent institution and the aberrant law enforcement officer as has been done in the Vishakha Act. The central government cannot wash its hand off and abdicate its responsibilities with the alibi of “law and order is a state subject”.

Transparency and accountability are crucial in preventing violence and fostering trust between healthcare professionals and the public. Hospital administrations must be held accountable for their actions. The culture of threat, nepotism, corruption that has engulfed hospital administration in its tentacles needs to be weeded out. There must be a concerted effort to promote a culture of respect for healthcare professionals.

The onus is on the government, healthcare institutions, and society at large to work together to implement these solutions and create a safe and dignified working environment for healthcare professionals. Better late than never!

Prof Shivaram Prasad Singh is retd Prof of Gastroenterology dept, SCB MCH, Cuttack Prajna Anirvan is a practicing gastroenterologist