Dion unveils Tata cars showroom in Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: Leading dealer of Tata cars, Dion Automotives, on the occasion of Viswakarma Puja on Monday, inaugurated its new showroom with world-class facilities here at Pathara Junction.

The dealer has also opened a Tata-authorised service centre separately for Tata Motors commercial vehicles (full range) within the same facility.

The showroom was inaugurated by DIG Sarthak Sarangi in presence of Dion Group head Suresh Kumar Sahoo and chief advisor, Bhawani Shankar Chayani, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd regional manager Md Shoaib and others.

During this event, Shoaib launched Tata Curvv, SUV-Coupe with petrol variant price starting from Rs 9.99 lakh, diesel variant price starting from Rs 11.49 lakh and electric variant price starting from Rs 17.49 lakh respectively.

“Tata Motors now offers entry-level cars like Tata Tiago, India’s safest compact SUV like Nexon to the most premium SUV like Harrier & Safari,” he said.

Sarangi, meanwhile, explained safety precautions to be followed on road and urged people to opt for alternate fuels like CNG so as to curb the effects air pollution.

The dealer will be offering service to the customers of Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal.