Odisha: NGT scanner on transfer of forest land with Central govt approval

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Centre and state government on alleged transfer of forest land in favour of Infrastructure Development Corporation of Odisha (IDCO) at Angul district’s Chhendipada tehsil for grant of lease to National Aluminium Company (Nalco). The land is proposed to be used for establishment of industries, and rehabilitation and resettlement colony (R&R Colony).

The NGT’s East Zone bench in Kolkata issued the notices after a preliminary hearing on a petition filed by Dilip Kumar Pradhan (64) and Sidharth Sankar Sahoo (41), both residents of Kosala village.

Advocates Sankar Prasad Pani and Ashutosh Padhy made submissions on behalf of the petitioners in virtual mode, seeking intervention against transfer of forest land to IDCO without approval of Central government as prescribed under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

The bench of B Amit Sthalekar (judicial member) and Arun Kumar Verma (expert member) said the “matter requires consideration” and issued notices to the additional chief secretary Forest and Environment department, secretary Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change along with managing directors of IDCO and Nalco.

While fixing November 21 for further hearing on the matter, the bench asked all respondents to file counter affidavits within four weeks. The bench also issued notices to the collector Angul, divisional forest officer and tehsildar Chhendipada for filing of counter affidavits within four weeks.

According to the petition, the land in question is contiguous to the Kosala Reserve Forest which is home to various species of flora and fauna. Besides, the land is also an elephant pathway. Any non-forest activity in the area would therefore, interfere with the movement of elephants, the petitioners alleged.