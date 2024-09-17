Odisha on track to become skill leader: CM

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said the state has emerged as a beacon of excellence in skill development, cementing its position as a global hub for talent and innovation.

Lauding the outstanding achievements of two youths from the state at the 47th World Skills Competition held at Lyon in France, the chief minister said it is a matter of pride that 15 of the 60 participants representing India are from Odisha and this reflects the state’s leadership in the skills ecosystem.

Amaresh Kumar Sahu of Deogarh district, currently pursuing a diploma in mechatronics at Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) in Bhubaneswar, has earned a bronze medal in renewable energy while Gedela Akhil, a third-year BTech in Civil engineering at CV Raman Global University in the state capital, received a medallion for excellence in water technology at Lyon.

“The accomplishments of our youths at the World Skills Competition are a source of immense pride for Odisha. Their success exemplifies the state’s commitment to nurturing young talent and developing skills that meet global standards,” the CM said in a message to the two achievers.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to Amaresh Kumar Sahu and Gedela Akhil, as well as the institutions that played a pivotal role in their training, including the World Skill Centre, CTTC and CV Raman Global University. Odisha’s continued journey towards becoming a leader in skill development is on the right track, and these victories will inspire countless others to aspire for excellence on a global platform,” Majhi said.

Participants from over 80 countries took part in the World Skills Competition. Sahu received expert training from Vietnam, while Akhil benefited from mentorship provided by a specialist from South Africa.