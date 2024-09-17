Odisha: Residents urge SMC to keep hawk’s eye on street food during Durga Puja

SAMBALPUR: Concerned over recurrence of waterborne diseases like jaundice during the upcoming Durga Puja festival, residents of Sambalpur have urged the municipal corporation to implement strict guidelines and enforcement measures on street food hygiene as a preventive measure.

This concern stems from the recent jaundice outbreak during Sital Sashti festival in June this year which affected over 100 people in a cluster of five localities including Kumbharpada, Saliabagicha, Dhobapada, Pensionpada and Nayapara. The cause of the jaundice outbreak was attributed to use of contaminated water by street vendors during food preparation.

Sources said though the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) launches enforcement drives on food vendors and eateries from time to time, they are usually stopped midway due to lack of proper monitoring. However after Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation issued guidelines for roadside food outlets in the capital city, residents of Sambalpur, too, now expect the civic body here to follow suit to avert possibility of another similar outbreak.

The city residents have demanded that the SMC establish a robust monitoring system to inspect food vendors and ensure they adhere to proper hygiene standards both before and during the Durga Puja festival. This apart, they have also demanded for regular testing of water sources used in food preparation.

City-based social worker Sarthak Panda said apart from the food quality and water usage, another problem which occurs during the festive season is improper waste management by the street food vendors, besides non-use of safety gears by the vendors.