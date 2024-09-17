‘Palestinian’ flag waved during rally in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Tension flared up in the city after a youth was allegedly found waving a Palestinian flag during Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary procession here on Monday.

Sources said to commemorate the Eid Milad-un-Nabi, a procession was organised from Howrah Motors square in the city. When the rally reached Buxi Bazaar, a youth was reportedly spotted waving a Palestinian flag which led to commotion in the area. The procession was halted for some time.

On being informed, Dargha Bazaar police rushed to the spot and held discussion with leaders of different Mohalla committees. The youth was given a warning and the flag was seized from him following which the procession resumed towards Qadam-E-Rasool in Dargha Bazaar via Mission Road, Sutahat, Odia Bazaar, Ganga Mandir and Gourishankar Park.

Additional DCP Anil Mishra said though the flag was not exactly Palestinian, police seized it to avoid any trouble. “A Palestinian flag has three colours and a triangle. The flag seized from the youth’s procession has black, white and green colours but not the triangle. Besides, something was written on it,” Mishra said and urged everyone not to make it an issue.