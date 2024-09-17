Rivers swell, flood threat for Balasore and Mayurbhanj

BALASORE/BARIPADA: Heavy rain over the past 48 hours, triggered by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, has become a cause of concern in low-lying areas of Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts.

Residents in Basta, Baliapal, and Sadar blocks of Balasore district are a worried lot watching the rising water levels, with the Jalaka river flowing 6.74 metre, above its danger level of 6.50 metre.

The Subarnarekha river is flowing at 8.74 metre, below its danger level of 10.36 metre, while the Budhabalanga river in Mayurbhanj is flowing at 6.80 metre, still below its danger level of 8.13 metre.

The increasing water levels in these major rivers threaten over 20 villages in eight panchayats of Basta and Balasore Sadar blocks, along with five panchayats in Bhograi and seven panchayats in Baliapal blocks of Balasore district. Additionally, five to six wards in Baripada municipality and 10 panchayats in Badasahi block of Mayurbhanj district are at risk.

Tributaries such as Sukjoda, Jarali, and Sarali, which flow through Baripada, have also seen rising water levels, heightening concerns among residents.

Banchanidhi Dey, a local resident of Basta, reported that flood-like conditions have affected croplands in low-lying areas due to the Jalaka river’s water level surpassing danger mark at Mathani. Increased water flow from Rasgovindpur, Amarda, Moroda, and neighbouring West Bengal and Jharkhand has increased the gravity of the situation.