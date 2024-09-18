CM Mohan Charan Majhi visits ex-Governor Harichandan in hospital

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader and former Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan was admitted to a private hospital here on Tuesday following cardiac complications.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, several ministers and party leaders visited Harichandan and wished him a speedy recovery. The chief minister enquired about his health condition from the doctors treating him.

Law minister Prithviraj Harichandan, the eldest son of the former Governor, was present during the chief minister’s visit.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also wished Harichandan a speedy recovery. He talked to the Law minister and enquired about his father’s condition.