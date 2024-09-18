Odisha

CM Mohan Charan Majhi visits ex-Governor Harichandan in hospital

Law minister Prithviraj Harichandan, the eldest son of the former Governor, was present during the chief minister’s visit.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, several ministers and party leaders visited Harichandan and wished him a speedy recovery.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, several ministers and party leaders visited Harichandan and wished him a speedy recovery.
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader and former Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan was admitted to a private hospital here on Tuesday following cardiac complications.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, several ministers and party leaders visited Harichandan and wished him a speedy recovery. The chief minister enquired about his health condition from the doctors treating him.

Law minister Prithviraj Harichandan, the eldest son of the former Governor, was present during the chief minister’s visit.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also wished Harichandan a speedy recovery. He talked to the Law minister and enquired about his father’s condition.

CM Mohan Charan Majhi
Harichandan

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com