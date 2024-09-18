Freedom fighter passes away at 102

KENDRAPARA: Noted freedom fighter Fakir Mohan Das of Nuagaon village in Derabishi block died of old-age ailments on Monday evening at the district headquarters hospital here. He was 102.

The body of Das, who had been not keeping well for the last two years, was taken to his house at Nuagaon where political leaders and officials paid their respects to the departed soul. Das is survived by his five sons and two daughters. His wife pre-deceased him 10 years back. The freedom fighter’s body was given guard of honour and cremated at Swargadwar in Puri where his eldest son Ananta Kishor lit the funeral pyre.

Das was arrested in 1942 during the Quit India movement and spent two years in jail.